© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SPOTLIGHT: Your 2021 voter guide to Cincinnati's races for mayor, City Council, school board and more ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2. >>
looking_up.jpg
Looking Up

Looking Up: Amateur Contributions and Discoveries in Astronomy (Featuring Pamela Gay)

Published October 27, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Pamela Gay - CosmoQuest
Gronk
/
Pamela Gay - CosmoQuest

There's an awful lot of space to track and learn about in our skies and not enough astronomers and scientists to document and observe it all. That's where you come in! In this episode Dean and Anna explore some exciting explorations and discoveries in amateur and citizen astronomy.

There's an awful lot of space to track and learn about in our skies and not enough astronomers and scientists to document and observe it all. That's where you come in! In this episode Dean and Anna explore some exciting explorations and discoveries in amateur and citizen astronomy. You won't believe the age of the youngest amateur astronomer to discover an asteroid. We are also joined to discuss further by host of Astronomy Cast and director of community collaborative astronomy and space science group CosmoQuest, Pamela Gay (@starstryder)

Looking Up
Stay Connected