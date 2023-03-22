OKI Wanna Know: Why can't I get wine delivered in Ky.? And about those school building oddities...

OKI Wanna Know is a chance for you to ask a question that no one else seems to be able to answer. This week, we take a look at several unrelated questions about the Tri-State. WVXU's Bill Rinehart has more.

Sometimes finding the answer is the easy part. The hard part is finding someone willing to be interviewed about it. And such is the case this week, with a grab bag of questions and answers.

Teresa Brolley of Erlanger decided to have some wine delivered to her home, but the companies she contacted said they couldn't do it, despite Kentucky legalizing mail-order alcohol.

The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet oversees the liquor laws in the Commonwealth. But, no one in the department wanted to be recorded, so we had WVXU's Assia Johnson relay their answer.

"A spokeswoman for the Cabinet confirms if you're 21 or older, you can get wine, beer or liquor shipped to your home. That is, if you live in a county where alcohol isn't prohibited. However, there are restrictions," Johnson recites. "The company has to be licensed. The booze can't be from overseas, and most importantly, the producer has to be the one to ship it. Be it beer, whiskey, wine or whatever, it has to come directly from the manufacturer. Retailers are not included.

"So, if you want wine, Teresa, you'll have to find a vineyard that's registered with Kentucky," Johnson says.

Catechisms for Cincinnati Public Schools

Sara Bedinghaus of Northside noticed some big, green, curved pipes coming out of the ground in front of Clifton Area Neighborhood School. She wants to know their purpose.

Bill Rinehart / WVXU These pipes along Clifton Avenue are part of the system for the nearby Probasco fountain.

Cincinnati Public Schools answered the question quite succinctly, as we hear from WVXU's Jennifer Merritt.

"The green pipes are part of the overflow of water re-circulation for the fountain located in front of the school."

What fountain is that, you may ask. Jenn has that answer, too.

"It's the Probasco Fountain, and it's named for the man who donated it to the city in 1887. Sixteen years before that, Henry Probasco gave the city the Tyler Davidson Fountain at Fountain Square."

Another question for Cincinnati Public Schools came from Michael Putnam, who wants to know about the history of the former Cincinnati Dental Services building on East McMillan street. Renovations revealed columns and a sign above a door. Jenn has more.

Bill Rinehart / WVXU This building on McMillan used to house a rectory, a convent, and a parochial school.

"The sign reads 'Church of the Holy Name.' A priest with the parishes that serve Uptown says it was a rectory and convent, and a K-8 school for a number of years."

Cincinnati Public Schools had something to add to the story:

"The building used to be the Board of Education offices. It was later converted to a junior high school, and then sold in the 1990s. The building will be the headquarters for the Lightship Foundation, which invests in minority-owned startups, and is part of the Cincinnati Innovation District."

Take a walk up the street to the YMCA

While we're Uptown, let's scoot over to Calhoun, closer to the University of Cincinnati campus. Gregory Voorhies is wondering about the old YMCA building, which has been vacant for years. Will it be demolished or renovated? WVXU's Selena Reder has the answer.

Bill Rinehart / WVXU What's next for the old YMCA building on Calhoun Street? No one knows.

"The YMCA building was opened in 1930. A University spokeswoman says UC acquired the building in 2005, and put some work into it, including some structural and roof repairs, and they sealed it up against the elements," Reder says. "There was discussion in 2016 about turning it into a new alumni center, but not much appears to have happened since then. For right now, there aren't any plans for the building."

Our thanks to out to everyone who asked a question, answered a question, and to Assia, Jenn and Selena for reading those answers.

If you have a question you'd like answered, ask OKI Wanna Know by filling out the form below.