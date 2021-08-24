© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear: 10 Small Towns, Are You a Good Person? and Wild Encounters

Published August 24, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT
epop_travel.jpg

This week on Start Hear:

Extra Pack of Peanuts: Rick Steves for the new generation and will teach you everything you need to know to travel more and spend less.

Metaphysical Milkshake: The show where we go deep, we get weird, and we search for the meaning of life along the way.

Cincinnati Zoo Tales: Get a glimpse of life behind the scenes at the Cincinnati Zoo.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Something Was Wrong: An immersive storytelling docuseries podcast about the discovery, trauma, and recovery from emotionally (and otherwise) abusive relationships.

