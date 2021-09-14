© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Start Hear: Go Fund Who?, Forget The Alamo and The Chicken or the Wing

Published September 14, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT
tiny_spark.jpg

This week on Start Hear:

Tiny Spark: Investigating philanthropy, nonprofits and international aid.

The Experiment: What happens when individual people confront deeply held American ideals in their own lives.

When Pigs Fly: Cincinnati's rich business history from the 1800s to today.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Murdaugh Murders Podcast: Get exclusive insight into the intrigue surrounding the murder investigation, life in Hampton County, and several suspicious deaths that are all interconnected.

