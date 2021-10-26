© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
SPOTLIGHT: Your 2021 voter guide to Cincinnati's races for mayor, City Council, school board and more ahead of Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 2. >>
Start Hear

Start Hear: Dream Advice, The Dead Queen and The Haunted Souveneir

Published October 26, 2021 at 12:00 AM EDT
This week on Start Hear:

Here Be Monsters: An independent podcast about fear, beauty and the unknown.

Old Gods of Appalachia: In the mountains of central Appalachia, blood runs as deep as these hollers and just as dark.

That's Why We Drink: Grab your wine and milkshakes and join us every Sunday for some chilling ghost stories and downright terrifying true crime stories.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Over My Dead Body: We all have limits. And some people who are pushed beyond those limits will do unspeakable things.

The Huberman Lab: How our brain and its connections with the organs of our body controls our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health.

