© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
start_hear.jpg
Start Hear

Start Hear: The Gem of Boyle Heights, Nazi Battle for Pop Music, and America’s First Family of Serial Killers

Published March 8, 2022 at 1:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
smokesreen.jpg

This week on Start Hear:

Smoke Screen: The Sell Out: An investigative documentary series on people with complex motives and morals.

Not Past It: Simone Polanen picks a moment from that week in history to explore how it shapes our world today.

Nature Vs. Narcissism: Heather and her guests discuss true crimes and the narcissists who commit them.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

The Daily: This moment demands an explanation. This show is on a mission to find it. Only what you want to know, none of what you don't.

Start Hear