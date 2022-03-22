Start Hear: How a Scandal is Manufactured, Stories to Hear Before You Die, and Cincinnati Post Cast

Fiasco: Benghazi

Just over a year ago, we introduced you to the hit podcast, Fiasco with Host Leon Neyfakh. In the newest season, Leon Neyfakh stitches together firsthand testimony of the September 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. diplomatic and intelligence facilities in Benghazi that left four Americans dead, including Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens.

365 Stories I Want To Tell You Before We Both Die

Caveh Zahedi is an independent film maker in LA. He’s had an interesting career attempting to hit it big with avant- guarde films. In the meantime, he started a very intriguing podcast that’s about as stackable as a podcast could get

Cincy PostCast

As as the FC Cincinnati season gets into full swing, we bring you a small sample of some of the dozens of podcasts devoted to Queen City Scocer. This one is From The Post Cincy, the PostCast is a weekly deep-dive into FC Cincinnati.