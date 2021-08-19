© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

Another Democratic Candidate Wants To Be Ohio's Next U.S. Senator

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 19, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT
Columbus community organizer and consumer protection attorney Morgan Harper
Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) will have a challenger in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate next May.

Columbus consumer protection attorney and community organizer Morgan Harper has filed to run against Ryan. And though the race is likely to be expensive, she says she won’t take corporate dollars.

“We will raise the resources necessary to execute our strategy which is built on a new game plan for us as Democrats, organizing people, door by door, block by block, getting across this state and letting people know they will have a champion in Washington who will stand up to corporate interests," Harper says.

Harper says she’ll put ordinary Ohioans first and that she’s a political outsider in many ways. Harper ran against Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty last fall and lost by a margin of 68-32%.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

