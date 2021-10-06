© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

Former Ky. Democratic Party chair Jerry Lundergan ordered to prison

WKMS | By Ryland Barton
Published October 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT

The former chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party will be sent to federal prison on November 30th.

A jury convicted Jerry Lundergan in 2019 for funneling more than $200,000 in illegal contributions to his daughter Alison Lundergan Grimes’ campaign for the U.S. Senate in 2014 and conspiring to cover up the activity.

Grimes lost the race to incumbent Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell by more than 15 percentage points. She was serving as Kentucky’s secretary of state at the time and was not implicated in the scheme.

Lundergan was sentenced to 21 months in prison and fined $150,000 in 2020. He appealed the conviction and was allowed to remain free while doing so, but the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals denied his request.

Lundergan owns a catering business in Lexington and served as a state representative in the 1980s. He chaired the Kentucky Democratic party in the late 80’s and early 2000’s.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, Lundergan plans to appeal the conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Ryland Barton
Ryland is the state capitol reporter for the Kentucky Public Radio Network, a group of public radio stations including WKU Public Radio. A native of Lexington, Ryland has covered politics and state government for NPR member stations KWBU in Waco and KUT in Austin.
