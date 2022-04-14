© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Mayor Pureval is on two weeks paternity leave after birth of second child

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published April 14, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT
Dr. Whitney Whitis and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval with son Bodhi in 2021.
Used with permission
/
Aftab for Ohio Facebook Page
Dr. Whitney Whitis and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval with son Bodhi in 2021. Whitis and Pureval announced the birth of their second son on April 14, 2022.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and his wife, Dr. Whitney Whitis, welcomed their second son this week. Pureval will take two weeks of paternity leave, followed by ten weeks with a reduced public schedule.

Pureval announced the birth Thursday, saying son Bodhi is excited to be a big brother to newborn Rami Whitis Karma Pureval.

Cincinnati employers can take up to six weeks of paid parental leave.

"Although I will only be clearing my calendar for two weeks, it is important to me to set an example for other expectant fathers and to support my family during this time," Pureval said in a statement.

Pureval will miss two Council meetings during leave, on April 20 and April 27. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will preside over those meetings.

"Although not present in City Hall for this two-week period, I will still be serving Cincinnatians as their Mayor — including with availability as needed for emergency or other urgent matters," Pureval said. "I will be in touch with my staff as needed to ensure my office keeps up with the day-to-day of City mayoral business."

Pureval and the new members of Council will mark 100 days in office on Friday.

Tags

Politics Aftab PurevalnewsletterLatest NewsCincinnati MayorCincinnati City Council
Becca Costello
Becca Costello grew up in Williamsburg and Batavia (in Clermont County) listening to WVXU. Before joining the WVXU newsroom, she worked in public radio & TV journalism in Bloomington, Indiana and Lincoln, Nebraska. Becca has earned numerous awards for her reporting, including from local chapters of the Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists, and contributed to regional and national Murrow Award winners. Becca has a master's degree in journalism from Indiana University and a bachelor's degree from Cincinnati Christian University. Becca's dog Cincy (named for the city they once again call home) is even more anxious than she is.
See stories by Becca Costello