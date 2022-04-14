Mayor Pureval is on two weeks paternity leave after birth of second child

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and his wife, Dr. Whitney Whitis, welcomed their second son this week. Pureval will take two weeks of paternity leave, followed by ten weeks with a reduced public schedule.

Pureval announced the birth Thursday, saying son Bodhi is excited to be a big brother to newborn Rami Whitis Karma Pureval.

Cincinnati employers can take up to six weeks of paid parental leave.

"Although I will only be clearing my calendar for two weeks, it is important to me to set an example for other expectant fathers and to support my family during this time," Pureval said in a statement.

Pureval will miss two Council meetings during leave, on April 20 and April 27. Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney will preside over those meetings.

"Although not present in City Hall for this two-week period, I will still be serving Cincinnatians as their Mayor — including with availability as needed for emergency or other urgent matters," Pureval said. "I will be in touch with my staff as needed to ensure my office keeps up with the day-to-day of City mayoral business."

Pureval and the new members of Council will mark 100 days in office on Friday.