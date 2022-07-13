© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

City will ask former Council Member to repay at least $71k after bribery conviction

91.7 WVXU | By Paula Christian,
WCPO
Published July 13, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT
PG sittenfeld, in a gray suit and blue tie with a messenger bag on his shoulder, enters the Potter Stewart Federal Court Building on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with a young woman in a printed wrap dress by his side.
Jason Whitman
/
WVXU
Former Cincinnati City Council member P.G. Sittenfeld is seen entering the Potter Stewart Federal Court Building as jury selection began for his trial on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

City officials will ask former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld to repay his salary and benefits from 2020 and 2021, valued at roughly $71,500, after a jury found him guilty of bribery and attempted extortion last week.

State law allowed Sittenfeld, whom the FBI arrested in November 2020 on six charges of public corruption, to collect his full salary and benefits for more than a year until his council term expired on Jan. 4, 2022.

Now that he has been convicted, the city will be moving to recoup that compensation. Solicitor Andrew Garth said city officials will send a letter to Sittenfeld within a few weeks asking for reimbursement once they calculate the exact amount he owes.

“Appropriate city officials will notify Mr. Sittenfeld of the statutory repayment requirement as they would for any other debt owed to the city. The city solicitor would only file a civil action if a court’s involvement were to become necessary to recover the amount owed,” according to a city spokesman.

Continue reading on WCPO >>

Paula Christian
Paula Christian is an investigative reporter at WCPO Channel 9 and has been since 2015.
WCPO
WCPO-TV is a news partner of Cincinnati Public Radio.
