Politics

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb becomes latest U.S. official to visit Taiwan

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published August 22, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT
eric holcomb taiwan
AP
/
Taiwan Presidential Office
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen exchanges gifts with U.S. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb during a meeting at the Presidential office in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. Holcomb met with Tsai Monday morning, following two recent high-profile visits by U.S. politicians that drew China's ire and Chinese military drills that included firing missiles over the island.

During a meeting with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Monday, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said “Indiana stands to become a center for emerging technology within the U.S. semiconductor industry.”

Her remarks came as Holcomb visited the country, the first U.S. governor to go there since the onset of the pandemic. With his trip to East Asia, Holcomb is looking to increase economic development and cement existing relationships.

He’s not shying away from Taiwan, despite China’s threats to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she visited the country earlier this month. Part of those threats included Chinese military drills firing missiles over the island.

This summer, Purdue University partnered with Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek to open the company’s first design center in the Midwest. Holcomb hopes others will follow.

The governor and representatives from Purdue signed a handful of memorandums of understanding with Taiwan’s president Monday.

“The Indiana-Taiwan agreement is focused on building upon those economic ties and critical industries — semiconductors and bioscience; agriculture; advanced manufacturing and technology,” Holcomb told Tsai Ing-wen. “And at Purdue University, the memorandums of understanding they will sign will equally propel us forward on that research front in those areas and many more.”

Tsai Ing-wen assured Holcomb, “We’ll use the academic exchange and cooperation between Purdue University and National Yang Ming University and National Cheng Kung University.”

The Taiwan president sees semiconductor relationships as a kind of diplomacy.

“Economic security is an important pillar of national and regional security. Taiwan is willing and able to strengthen cooperation with democratic partners in building sustainable supply chains or democracy or chips.”

Indiana is home to 10 Taiwanese companies and 12 from South Korea. Holcomb will be in South Korea Aug. 25-26.

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
