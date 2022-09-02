Cincinnati mayor, some council members want voters to eliminate the 'pocket veto'

Some Cincinnati officials want to eliminate the mayor’s so-called pocket veto. That’s when the mayor doesn’t refer legislation to a council committee, effectively vetoing it before it’s even discussed.

An ordinance filed Friday will be considered at council this month. It would put a charter amendment on the November ballot for voters to consider.

“If, for whatever reason, the mayor is not a fan of [legislation], he could delay it until the last day of Council and then file it, essentially killing it,” says Council Member Mark Jeffreys, one of the sponsors.

The charter amendment would require the mayor to refer legislation to committee within four regularly scheduled council meetings. After that, the clerk of council would refer it.

Once referred to committee, the chair would have to put it on an agenda within four regularly scheduled meetings; some committees meet every other week.

“I think is a matter of good governance,” Jeffreys says. “You want to make sure that one body of the government, the executive in this case, doesn't have absolute power over all legislation, which is in effect what the mayor could do.”

Jeffreys worked with Council Member Jeff Cramerding and Mayor Aftab Pureval on the legislation. They’ll hold a press conference on the issue Tuesday morning.

The ordinance is on the agenda for the Public Safety and Governance Committee on Wednesday morning. If it passes committee, it will be considered at Council’s full session meeting the next day — the last day a to transmit a charter amendment to the Board of Elections in time for the November 8 election.

Eliminating the pocket veto was one recommendation of the Charter Review Committee of several years ago.

Former Council members Chris Seelbach and Betsy Sundermann proposed a charter amendment very similar to this one for the November 2021 election. It would have given the mayor time to refer to committee within two regularly scheduled meetings.

That proposal never got a council vote, as Sundermann opted not to call for a vote in her committee since another charter amendment (proposed by then-State Rep. Tom Brinkman) would do the same thing.

The Brinkman charter amendment included seven other significant changes to the charter. It failed 43% to 57%.

