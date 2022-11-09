Hamilton County judge races split by party with one race too close to call

Out of the eight races for a judge position in Hamilton County, three went to Republicans and four went to Democrats. One race is still too close to call.

Republican Stacey DeGraffenreid is leading in the race for Court of Common Pleas Juvenile Division, with just 1,062 votes more than Democrat Rickell Howard Smith (out of 253,526 total votes). All precincts are fully reported, but there are enough provisional ballots to potentially tip the scales the other direction.

The race is officially nonpartisan and party affiliation does not appear on the ballot, as with all the Court of Common Pleas races. But the Democratic and Republican parties endorse candidates in each race.

Judge of the Court of Appeals (1st District)

Democrat Jennifer Kinsley wins with 51.66% (150,482 votes), unseating incumbent Republican Robert Winkler, who had 48.34% (140,813 votes). Winkler was first elected to the First District Court of Appeals in November 2018.

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Incumbent Democrat Jody Luebbers wins with 61.29% (158,034 votes) over Christopher McDowell's 38.71% (99,832 votes).

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Republican Pat Dinkelacker wins with 52.08% (138,153 votes) over Democrat Thomas Beridon's 47.92% (127,132 votes).

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Incumbent Democrat Tom Heekin wins with 59.22% (150,789 votes) over Charles Kubicki, Jr.'s 40.78% (103,832 votes).

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas

Incumbent Republican Megan Shanahan wins with 54.69% (140,880 votes) over Democrat Bernard Mundy's 45.31% (116,704 votes).

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (Domestic Relations)

Democrat Anne Flottman wins with 57.69% (145,329 votes) over Jon Sieve's 42.31% (106,587 votes).

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (Domestic Relations)

Republican Betsy Sundermann wins with 52.85% (134,595 votes) over Democrat Manisha Kotian's 47.15% (120,068 votes).