Politics

Matt Dolan announces U.S. Senate bid against Sherrod Brown

WOSU 89.7 NPR News
Published January 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan is interviewed while visiting a polling place at the Parma Heights Baptist Church in Parma Heights, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/AP
AP
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan is interviewed while visiting a polling place at the Parma Heights Baptist Church in Parma Heights, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has his first official Republican challenger.

Matt Dolan, a Republican state senator from northeast Ohio and part owner of the Cleveland Guardians, announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2024 on Tuesday.

Dolan came in second to now Sen. J.D. Vance in last year’s Republican Senate primary while running as a more moderate alternative to the other six strongly pro-Trump candidates.

With many Republicans who were elected last year term-limited from statewide office, Dolan is likely to not be the only GOP candidate to challenge Brown.

Among those said to be considering runs are Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Congressman Warren Davidson and venture capitalist Mark Kvamme.
Politics Matt DolanSherrod BrownFrank LaRose