Matt Dolan announces U.S. Senate bid against Sherrod Brown

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has his first official Republican challenger.

Matt Dolan, a Republican state senator from northeast Ohio and part owner of the Cleveland Guardians, announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate in 2024 on Tuesday.

A lot can change in 30 years, but in that time Sherrod Brown’s blind loyalty to his party has remained the same. I have a record of conservative, results-driven leadership. As Ohio's next U.S. Senator, I will place the needs of our state first. Join me. https://t.co/tIeVY8dcuS pic.twitter.com/XvcdJnKAC7 — Matt Dolan (@dolan4ohio) January 17, 2023

Dolan came in second to now Sen. J.D. Vance in last year’s Republican Senate primary while running as a more moderate alternative to the other six strongly pro-Trump candidates.

With many Republicans who were elected last year term-limited from statewide office, Dolan is likely to not be the only GOP candidate to challenge Brown.

Among those said to be considering runs are Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Congressman Warren Davidson and venture capitalist Mark Kvamme.

Copyright 2023 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.