Politics

Cincinnati sues VineBrook Homes over 'public nuisance' business practices

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published January 18, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST
the glass door of the vinebrook homes office building, listing its hours of operation
Lot Tan
/
WCPO

The city of Cincinnati is suing institutional landlord VineBrook Homes, saying their business model is a public nuisance. The city also says VineBrook violated the terms of a settlement in a previous lawsuit.

The city is asking a Hamilton County judge to appoint a receiver to take possession of the properties.

“We have no tolerance for investors who come into Cincinnati, let properties degrade and exploit tenants," said Mayor Aftab Pureval in a statement. "VineBrook's neglectful behavior has caused significant harm to renters, and the city of Cincinnati will fight back with everything we have to protect our residents."

VineBrook owns at least 964 properties in Cincinnati, and more than 3,000 in Hamilton County overall. The ownership is split between at least 62 LLCs registered throughout Ohio, a practice the lawsuit says is a way to intentionally avoid city oversight.

The city sued VineBrook in 2021 over hundreds of thousands of dollars in past due fines and fees related to health and building code violations. At the time, the city was aware of only 16 LLCs and only named those 16 in the lawsuit. The lawsuit ended in a settlement, but the new complaint alleges VineBrook violated several parts of the settlement agreement.

“This administration is committed to holding problem property owners accountable," said City Manager Sheryl Long in a statement. "VineBrook has had the opportunity to address ongoing issues, but instead continues to fall short."

A VineBrook spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A study commissioned by the company last month says VineBrook rents are lower than the Cincinnati market average, and that Vinebrook spent $28.7 million in rehabilitation, repairs, and property taxes on its properties over the last 12 years.

Last week, Cincinnati also sued the New Jersey-based investment group that owns the 976-unit Williamsburg Apartment complex in Hartwell. The suit came after residents there went without heat and suffered flooding from burst pipes over Christmas. An earlier event around Thanksgiving involving a water main break also left some residents of the complex without water.

This post will be updated.

Read the full complaint below:

Cincinnati vs. VineBrook Complaint by WVXU News on Scribd

Becca Costello
