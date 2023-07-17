Frank LaRose makes it official with U.S. Senate run

Frank LaRose has followed expectations by running for U.S. Senate.

The Republican Secretary of State has filed paperwork to run and added a U.S. Senate campaign photo to his Twitter profile.

“Like a lot of Ohioans, I’m concerned about the direction of our country,” Larose said in a statement declaring his candidacy. “As the father of three young girls, I’m not willing to sit quietly while the woke left tries to cancel the American Dream. We have a duty to defend the values that made America the hope of the world.”

Read More - Analysis: Ohio's 2024 Senate primary is shaping up to be a repeat of 2022

For months, LaRose, 44, has been hinting at a possible Senate run while publicly criticizing Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown.

By entering the race, the field of Republicans vying for their party’s nomination grows to three. Businessman Bernie Moreno and Ohio Senator Matt Dolan have already announced their intentions to run.

Moreno and Dolan both ran unsuccessful campaigns last year for Ohio’s other Senate seat. They lost the Republican primary to J.D. Vance, who went on to beat Tim Ryan for the seat.

Copyright 2023 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.