Julian Carroll, former Kentucky governor and prominent democrat, dies at age 92

Kentucky’s 54th governor has died. Julian Carroll passed away early Sunday morning after spending almost two-thirds of his life in public service.

Carroll’s family announced the passing of the long-time prominent democrat from Frankfort. The 92-year-old Paducah native was one of eleven children.

He started his public service with three years as an Air Force attorney. Carroll succeeded Wendell Ford as governor and then won a full term in 1975. That was after five terms in the Kentucky House including a time as Speaker.

During his service as governor, Julian Carroll took part in modernizing the state’s judicial system, getting higher pay for teachers and establishing the school building authority, plus stricter safety enforcement following the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire in which 165 people died.

Carrol concluded his public service in the Kentucky Senate where he served from 2004 until 2020.

