Kentucky's Democratic lawmakers push for a higher minimum wage

Kentucky's General Assembly is focused on the budget during this session. Some lawmakers are pushing for an increase in the minimum wage for workers in the Commonwealth.

State Senator Reggie Thomas, a Democrat from Lexington, said he has filed a bill that would raise the minimum wage to ten dollars an hour immediately.

"We need to increase minimum wage now, towards a 15-dollar-an-hour rate. We won't see any business closures or see anyone being let go. We need to allow people who want to work and can afford to work and have decent wages to take care of their families," he said.

The bill would also allow cities and counties set their own floor for pay. Thomas said the cost of living is higher in more urban areas, and if cities like Lexington and Louisville could control minimum wage, they could help their residents.

He said that for this bill to pass, it is important to have public support, and he is encouraging people to pay attention and provide public comment on the issue.

Thomas said it is important for Kentuckians to hear about the struggles of those still working for minimum wage.

"And their usage of public benefits to survive even though they're working. I'm not talking about a handout, I'm not talking about giving a person a fish. I'm talking about people who want to get up every day and enjoy the dignity of work. Yet they still cannot make a living, and we all know how expensive it is out here now to live," he said.

Minimum wage was established in 1938 with the Fair Labor Standards Act. Thomas said it is important to increase the wage so that people can better take care of their families.



