Abigail Disney: How Can Corporations Treat Their Lowest-Paid Employees Better?

At large corporations like Disney, many employees can barely get by. Filmmaker and Disney descendant Abigail Disney says that's unacceptable. She calls on Disney and others to put people over profit.

Abigail Disney is an Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker and co-founder of Fork Films. Her work includes the documentaries Pray The Devil Back To Hell and The Armor Of Light. Fork Films also produces the weekly podcast All Ears, a show about America's urgent inequality and race crises.

Abigail Disney has previously taught English and American literature at Iona College and wrote a dissertation on the role of romanticized violence in American life. She received her bachelor's degree from Yale University, a master's degree from Stanford University, and her doctorate from Columbia University.

She is the granddaughter of Roy O. Disney, who co-founded The Walt Disney Company with his brother Walt. She is also a current shareholder of the Disney Corporation.

