Cincinnati Council Declares March 1 'COVID-19 Memorial Day'

Cincinnati officials have designated Monday, March 1 as "COVID-19 Memorial Day." Council passed a resolution Wednesday to honor local residents impacted by the pandemic, including at least 220 deaths in the city.

Council Member David Mann says several city departments will recognize the day with a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the College Hill Recreation Center.

"We want to honor the lives of those that were lost," Mann said. "We want to express our empathy for the families that have lost loved ones. We want to say thank you to those in our community, public workers or otherwise, who have done so much to ease the pain of the last year."

This week the United States surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 deaths. At least 17,000 Ohioans have died.

Read the full resolution below:

City Council: COVID-19 Memo... by WVXU News