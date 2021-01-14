Cincinnati Council Member's Twitter 'Like' Raises Questions

Cincinnati Council Member Betsy Sundermann's social media activity is causing a stir after an old tweet resurfaced on Twitter this week.

The tweet was made by a profile called "Joe America" and asks, "Who wants a MAGA Army?" Sundermann appears to have liked the tweet from her personal account. The "Joe America" Twitter account no longer exists, but screenshots of the incident are making the rounds online.

In light of the violent insurrection in Washington, D.C., earlier this month that left five people dead, people online demanded answers.

Sundermann said in a brief statement to WVXU the tweet is from last summer and "has no relevancy to anything going on right now."

"I've been clear from the beginning: the violence at the Capitol last (week), and any threats of future violence, is absolutely unacceptable," she said. "I condemn it in the harshest terms possible."

Officials are preparing for more violence and riots after the armed attack at the U.S. Capitol. National Guard forces are stationed in D.C., and demonstrations are expected across the country, including in Columbus, as President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration nears.