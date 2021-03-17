Cincinnati Names 'Pat Barry Way' In Mt. Adams To Honor Late Broadcaster

    Pat Barry was a popular personality on radio and television since 1974.
A portion of Hatch Street in Mount Adams will soon have a secondary name: Pat Barry Way. Cincinnati Council passed a motion Wednesday to honor Barry, a long-time radio and TV personality who died of COVID-19 last month.

Council Member David Mann says Barry had a unique ability to uplift everyone in earshot.

"Ever a bright, uplifting smile and engagement with anyone," Mann said. "Never at a loss for words, never lost for happiness."

Barry's broadcast career spanned five decades in the Greater Cincinnati area.

The new secondary name applies to the section of Hatch Street between Louden and Wareham Streets. Mann says the city plans to unveil the new signage on April 1.

"Which is Opening Day, apropos of Pat's commitment to the city and the Reds," Mann said. "And today being St. Patrick's Day is a great day to go forward with this motion. I think Pat is smiling about that."

Barry died Feb. 20 at age 69.

