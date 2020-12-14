Cincinnati Park Board To Vote On Another Proposed Building At Burnet Woods

Cincinnati Park Board members will have the final say as to whether a foundation can construct a building on the grounds of Burnet Woods.

The Camping and Education Foundation, with offices in Cincinnati and Minnesota, is proposing an 1,800-square foot building across from the Trailside Nature Center in the park and will detail its proposal in a Dec. 17 virtual park board meeting.

Not so fast, says President of Preserve Burnet Woods Cynthia Duval. She argues there already is a building the foundation could use and it's right across the street from the site it is proposing. "And we don't need to cut into a hillside and put in brand new buildings that have destructive impact on the habitat of the park when we've got a perfectly fine educational building," she says.

Duval says the Camping and Education Foundation will essentially have the rights to the building, which means lock and key.

Park Board Spokesman Rocky Merz says,

"Since 2016, the Cincinnati Park Board has been in discussions with the Camping and Education Foundation (CEF) about ways to partner on a Burnet Woods Urban Wilderness project. At the December 17th Park Board meeting, a proposal will be presented to the Park Commissioners that includes developing an 1,800-square foot 'makerspace' workshop paid for, and to be used by, CEF as part of nature education and programing serving the Burnet Woods community."

Duval says this is the third proposal in the last five years, including a restaurant and the Clifton Arts Center, both of which failed.

"If everybody got what they wanted there would be three different buildings going in in addition to what's already there and it's not that big of a park," she says.

The Camping and Education Foundation did not respond in time for this story.

You can find details about how to view the meeting Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. here.