More than a century ago, engineers put a major creek running through Cincinnati's South Fairmount neighborhood underground. In the years after, South…
The ancient Maya were among the world's first accomplished urbanists. And recent discoveries aided by a University of Cincinnati researcher suggest that…
The White House wants to fight climate change in ways that also remove economic and racial disparities. The city of Cleveland has a plan that describes what that might mean.
The Great Parks Nature Center at The Summit is receiving a grant from Ohio EPA to jump-start its educational programming. The center in Roselawn was…
Steve Melink, owner of the Melink Corporation, says it really doesn't cost that much more to build a net-zero energy building. He did it for just 10%…
This is the time of year - June through October - when the Hamilton County Environmental Crimes Task Force starts seeing garbage dumping cases increase.…
Heritage Acres Memorial Sanctuary debuts an all-natural art exhibit this weekend, spread across its 40 acres of rolling meadow and woods. In line with the…
The United States officially rejoined the Paris climate agreement in February and President Biden said tackling the climate crisis is among his highest…
Armed with an equity map, Cincinnati's Office of Environment and Sustainability (OES) is on a mission to get more minorities interested in rooftop…
Cincinnati Edition explores Earth Day themes on Thursday's show.The fight against climate change is being waged to varying degrees globally, but it can…