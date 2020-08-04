Coronavirus In Ohio: Amy Acton Resigns As Governor's Chief Health Advisor

By Paige Pfleger 33 minutes ago
  • Ohio Department of Health director Amy Acton gives daily briefings on the coronavirus with Gov. Mike DeWine.
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine
Originally published on August 4, 2020 4:06 pm
Dr. Amy Acton has resigned from her role as chief health advisor to Gov. Mike DeWine, two months after stepping down from her role as director of the Ohio Department of Health.

DeWine announced the news at a press conference Tuesday, saying he was "saddened" by Acton's departure.

Acton gained praise for her clear and disarming communication early in the COVID-19 pandemic, but she also became a target for activists unhappy with the state's stay at home order. Armed protestors even visited her Bexley home, and Republican lawmakers made several attempts at curbing her powers to issue public health orders.

Acton plans to return to the Columbus Foundation, where she worked prior to joining DeWine's cabinet. She was the final member of DeWine's cabinet to be appointed, and the first woman to lead the Ohio Department of Health.

By leaving as DeWine's health advisor, Acton essentially severs her connection to the state's COVID-19 response.

She joins dozens of health officials across the country who have resigned their positions after threats and backlash over the handling of the pandemic. 

Amy Acton
