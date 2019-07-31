Dayton May Be Kentucky's 13th City to Adopt Pro-LGBT Ordinance

In June, the Dayton, Ky., city council heard a first reading of what is commonly referred to as a fairness, or human rights, ordinance, and the issue will receive a final reading and official vote next Tuesday. If adopted, the small river city would become the 13th in Kentucky to expand its protections in cases of housing, employment, and other areas to people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.

Only one other Northern Kentucky city has enacted the law. Covington gave its approval in 2003 and recently, one city official called on neighboring cities to do the same. Dayton Mayor Ben Baker answered that call and is pushing for the ordinance's adoption.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Dayton Mayor Ben Baker, City of Covington Economic Development Director Tom West, and Kentucky Fairness Executive Director Chris Hartman.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

