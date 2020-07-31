Diocese Of Covington Releases Names Of Clergy Accused Of Sexual Assult

The Diocese of Covington on Friday released the names of priests, deacons, and other religious and lay employees who have been substantially accused of sexual abuse by a minor. The list, it says, "is the product of a comprehensive and independent review of thousands of diocesan records dating back to 1950."

In 2018, the National Review Board prompted all dioceses to embark on the process of reviewing such claims – and making them public. Two former FBI agents began the Covington file review in October 2019, the Diocese says.

In a letter, Bishop Roger Foys wrote "there are no words to adequately express the sorrow and shame" he feels in presenting the Diocese of Covington's list.

"I sincerely hope that this report will bring at least some sense of closure to those whose lives have been forever changed by the egregious behavior of those who were pledged to care for God's little ones," he wrote. "At the same time I understand that releasing a report of this kind may cause additional pain and anger in those who have personally experienced sexual abuse as a child. For that, I am deeply sorry."

He concluded by giving his "assurance that, to the best of my knowledge, there is no priest (currently) in public ministry in the Diocese of Covington who has abused a minor."

You can see the full list of names released by scrolling to the bottom of this page.