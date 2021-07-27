-
The Diocese of Covington on Friday released the names of priests, deacons, and other religious and lay employees who have been substantially accused of…
For one Ohio trafficking victim, the opening of the accredited rape crisis center at the YWCA Dayton last year proved crucial to quelling her inner...
Sexual assault on college campuses has been called an epidemic. It's estimated that one in five women and one in 16 men will experience some form of…
The first day of class for many local college students begins in late August. While students and parents are buying books and dorm supplies, there's one…
The Bureau of Justice Statistics' recent National Crime Victimization Survey estimates that people in the U.S. experienced more than 320,000 incidents of…
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, people with disabilities are at least 2.5 times more likely to experience violent victimization than those…
Ohio State University trustees voted on Friday to rescind the honorary doctoral degree of Bill Cosby.The university conferred an honorary doctorate of…
Hamilton County is experiencing a spike in sexual assault calls and a rash of domestic violence incidents that resulted in three deaths in October. Seven…
A Netflix series has the nation talking and school officials all over the country are joining the discussion, sending emails to parents warning them about…
According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, one in five women and one in 16 men are sexually assaulted while in college. These cases…