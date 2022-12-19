Attorney worries sexual assault victims may fear coming forward after release of indicted former ICE agent

The U.S. Attorney's Office is looking for potentially more victims in the sexual assault case against former Cincinnati ICE deportation officer Andrew Golobic.

Fifty-one-year-old Golobic is accused of abusing his position to coerce sex from at least two immigrant female victims under his supervision. The U.S. Attorney's Office says he oversaw the Alternatives to Deportation program, which allows certain asylum seekers and other immigrants to remain in their communities while their immigration cases are pending. Golobic has been an ICE deportation officer for 16 years.

Managing attorney for the Immigrant and Refugee Law Center Alexandria Lubans-Otto says the fact that he's out of jail awaiting trial could make it harder for more people to come forward.

"I think that's going to have a chilling effect on people wanting to come forward," she says. "At the time we put up his poster and we're starting to get the information out or figuring out how we're going to talk to groups or get the word out, the federal magistrate granted the request to release him on his own recognizance."

Lubans-Otto says she’s not sure where to go from here other than to put the information out there. She is confident there are more victims.

"I don't think people appreciate the power we’re talking about or sort of what is held or what could be held over the heads of these individuals who are already particularly vulnerable," she says.

The Justice Department urges victims to call 513-979-8353 or email ICEOfficerComplaints@fbi.gov

If convicted, Golobic faces life in prison. He and his attorney did not return calls for comment.

