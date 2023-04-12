Sexual Assault Awareness Month highlights the need for more resources for survivors

April is Sexual Assault Awareness month and organizations across the country are doing their part to raise awareness around sexual assault by providing programming and resources that will help educate the public.

Sexual violence affects people of all ages and identities, however, a study by the UCLA School of Law shows that transgender individuals are four times more likely to be victims of violent crime than cisgender individuals.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how regional health organizations are responding to the crisis and what resources are available to the public.

Guests:



Kyle Smith, MSN, RN, Equitas Health

