First Weekend Booked At Cintas Center Vaccination Site, But More Slots Coming

By 1 hour ago
  • The Cintas Center opened as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday morning.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Xavier's Cintas Center is open through Saturday as a mass vaccination site. Semele Foundas went through in the first hour, Thursday morning, and says the process, from signing in to getting the shot, was seamless.

"I got here early and the line was hardly long at all," she says. "It's a well-organized machine," she says.

The clinic opened with 10,000 doses for the three days. All appointments are taken at this clinic, but officials say more doses are coming. The Cintas Center is one of 18 mass vaccination sites across Ohio.

Kevin Buckley says he had to take a couple of runs at getting an appointment. "I was checking online. I signed up the first day I was eligible. Just get in early and make sure you just keep trying if you don't succeed the first time."

"I haven't hugged my parents who are in their 70s and have health problems," he says. "I haven't hugged them in over a year. I'm looking forward to that."

Kroger is operating the Cintas Center site with employees and members of the Ohio National Guard. The state of Ohio has links to other providers, searchable by location.

David Rich has advice for anyone getting a dose: "Just make sure you don't miss your appointment. It was easy to get in and out. I don't like needles and I don't like shots, but the guy had it in and out and a Band-Aid on my arm before I knew it."

