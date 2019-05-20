How To Grow A Lot In A Small Plot Or Even A Pot

Many home gardeners have discovered that with the right crops and planting methods they can grow a lot of produce in a small amount of space. Which is extremely helpful for homeowners with small yards. And especially good news for those who live in urban areas or apartments, where container gardening is a necessity.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how you can make the best use of the space you have to grow your own fruits and vegetables are the owner of Tenth Acre Farm and author of The Suburban Micro-Farm, Modern Solutions for Busy People, Amy Stross (@tenthacrefarm); Director of the Turner Farm Community Garden Program and Co-overseer of Homeadow Song Farm, Peter Huttinger (@turner_farm); and Boone County Cooperative Extension Horticulture Extension Agent David Koester (@BooneCountyExt).

Make note of Turner Farm's upcoming gardening programs, and see Boone County Extension program information, as well as classes and events in Campbell County.

