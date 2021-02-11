Kentucky House Passes Bill Raising Threshold For Felony Theft

By 1 hour ago
  • kentucky state capitol building
    Kentucky State Capitol building.
    Peter Fitzgerald / Wikimedia

The Kentucky House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would raise the bar for what counts as felony theft in the state.

Under current law, stealing anything worth more than $500 in Kentucky can be charged as a Class D felony, meaning it is punishable with a prison sentence of one to five years, a fine and revocation of civil rights.

Anyone in Kentucky who has been convicted of a felony in Kentucky is stripped of their right to vote, hold office and own a gun for life.

But under House Bill 126, the felony theft threshold would rise to $1,000.

Rep. Ed Massey , a Republican from Hebron and the bill's sponsor, said the current threshold is too low and hurts people's chances of leading normal lives.

"A felony designation can certainly impact somebody's ability to find adequate or suitable employment, it can affect somebody's ability to support their family," Massey said.

Kentucky currently has one of the lowest standards in the nation for what counts as felony theft.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections estimated the bill could save the state about $4 million per year in corrections costs.

The legislature has considered the measure for years, but pushback from police, prosecutors and judges has prevented its passage.

Last year, an almost identical version of the bill passed out of the House but wasn't taken up by the Senate before the legislative session was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. John Blanton, a Republican from Salyersville and former Kentucky State Police major, said he is concerned the bill would create more crime victims.

"Believe it or not, not everyone who commits these thefts are dumb. They'll calculate how much something is worth and they'll try to stay below that felony threshold," Blanton said. "We're going to make it harder for my local True Value hardware owner who is hit constantly with crimes of shoplifting, we're going to make it harder on him to be able to prosecute somebody."

The bill also creates new ways to criminally charge people who steal. A person could be charged with felony theft if they steal more than $1,000 worth of property over a 90-day period.

Also, a person convicted of three theft-related Class A misdemeanors in five years would have their punishment enhanced to a Class D felony.

Rep. Jason Nemes, a Republican from Louisville, said the bill would allow law enforcement to focus on more serious crimes.

"It allows those resources, that are very scarce, to focus on the more serious crimes that endanger the livelihoods and the physical bodies of our constituents," Nemes said.

The bill passed the House with a vote of 63-24 and can now be considered by the Senate.

This article first appeared on WFPL. For more like this, visit wfpl.org now.

Tags: 
Kentucky
newsletter

Related Content

‘No Facts, Little Law’: Beshear Responds To Impeachment Petition

By Jan 24, 2021

Gov. Andy Beshear is asking a legislative committee to dismiss an impeachment petition against him. Petitioners say Beshear violated the Kentucky Constitution when he imposed restrictions during the pandemic, including mandatory closures of non-essential businesses.

In a 45-page response to the petition, Beshear notes that the courts have upheld many of his restrictions, and describes the petitioners as “political activists ostensibly unhappy with the Governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and their lack of success in court.”

“The Petition cites no facts and little law in a last-ditch effort to upend our constitutional separation of powers, hoping the General Assembly will ignore the judgments of the judicial branch as well as the will of the people in electing their chief executive,” the response reads.

NKY Lawmakers Talk Options For Brent Spence Repair, Show Little Faith In Help From Federal Govt

By Jan 19, 2021
brent spence bridge
Al Behrman / AP

Four local lawmakers who participated in a Northern Kentucky Chamber event Tuesday all expressed doubt the federal government would help pay for a new Brent Spence Bridge. They did talk about the possibility of tolls and other local funding.

Survivor Of Gay Conversion Therapy On Why Kentucky Should Ban It

By Jan 19, 2021
curtis galloway
Courtesy of Curtis Galloway

Conversion therapy is a common term for a practice that uses counseling, psychology and often abusive methods as part of an effort to change a person's sexuality from gay to straight.

The practice is banned in more and more jurisdictions and new legislation would add the Commonwealth of Kentucky to that list.