Cincinnati Edition

Long Story Short Revealing Stories From Our Community

By 1 hour ago
  • Chris Ashwell and Shawn Braley
A new local TV series debuts with a mission to build empathy and understanding throughout the region. Long Story Short premiers on CET, ThinkTV14 and ThinkTV16. The half-hour series is produced by Shawn Braley and Chris Ashwell, the multi-Emmy winning team of Cincy Stories, and hosted by local actor Darnell Pierre Benjamin.

Long Story Short brings stories from a variety of backgrounds, perspectives and life experiences from real people in the Cincinnati and Dayton area. The show airs Fridays at 11pm and Sundays at 3pm on CET starting on April 2, Fridays at 9pm on ThinkTV14 starting on April 9, and Thursdays at 11:30pm starting May 6 on ThinkTV16.

For additional broadcast information you can find CET's schedule here.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss Long Story Short are Producers Shawn Braley and Chris Ashwell; and Host Darnell Pierre Benjamin.

