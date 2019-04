The Large Synoptic Survey Telescope (LSST) will, when it's operational, conduct a 10-year survey of the sky to provide an amazing amount of data to help answer ongoing questions about our universe.

Lakota High School and University of Cincinnati alum Amanda Bauer is the Head of Education and Public Outreach for the LSST based in Tucson, but we spoke with her from the telescope's construction site in Chile.