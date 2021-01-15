Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Possible State Capitol Protests Have Officials On Alert & More Top Stories This Week

By 58 minutes ago
  • ce friday
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

The FBI warned that all 50 state capitals could be sites of armed protests this weekend.

We check in on Columbus and Frankfort with Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and reporter Jo Ingles, and Lexington Herald-Leader reporter Daniel Desrochers.

Locally, Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld - under federal indictment for an alleged pay-to-play development scheme, for which he maintains his innocence - saw his defense team argue this week that federal investigators made false statements in public about the case.

We talk about what that means and where the case stands with Cincinnati Edition Assistant Producer Nick Swartsell.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

One Ohio GOP Rep. Joins House Democrats To Vote For Trump Impeachment

By Jan 14, 2021
donald trump
Alex Brandon / AP

For the second time in 13 months, President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives. This time however, 10 Republicans joined in indicting their party's leader, voting alongside all the Democrats. That includes Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, of the 16th District.

What's Next For Ohio's Embattled Energy Bill HB 6?

By 20 hours ago
first energy solutions
Ron Schwane / AP

Ohio's state lawmakers in 2019 passed a sweeping energy bill known as HB 6 that provided subsidies for two nuclear and two coal power plants while rolling back certain clean energy standards and energy efficiency programs.

2021 Brings The First Phase Of Major Metro Improvements

By Jan 12, 2021
BILL RINEHART / WVXU

In May, Hamilton County voters approved Issue 7, a countywide tax hike to improve Metro bus service throughout the region. The ballot measure increases the sales tax by 0.8%, generating $130 million annually for busing improvements. With the arrival of 2021, SORTA will now start receiving some of those funds to begin the first phase of the Reinventing Metro plan.