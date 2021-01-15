Possible State Capitol Protests Have Officials On Alert & More Top Stories This Week

On Cincinnati Edition's weekly news review:

The FBI warned that all 50 state capitals could be sites of armed protests this weekend.

We check in on Columbus and Frankfort with Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau Chief Karen Kasler and reporter Jo Ingles, and Lexington Herald-Leader reporter Daniel Desrochers.

Locally, Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld - under federal indictment for an alleged pay-to-play development scheme, for which he maintains his innocence - saw his defense team argue this week that federal investigators made false statements in public about the case.

We talk about what that means and where the case stands with Cincinnati Edition Assistant Producer Nick Swartsell.

