From Prostitution To Landslides: This Week's Top Stories

Rumors of a sex trafficking ring operating in Portsmouth, Ohio, have been widespread for decades. After a year-long investigation, The Cincinnati Enquirer releases a report on drug use and prostitution in the town of 20,000 on the Ohio River, about 100 miles east of Cincinnati.

Conventions and conferences have a huge impact on Cincinnati's economy, attracting thousands of visitors and millions of dollars each year to the city. But the largest hotel downtown, the Millennium, next to the Duke Energy Convention Center, is in such terrible condition Cincinnati leaders want to shut it down.

Cincinnati comes up with a plan to improve traffic flow downtown, but the city is still in search of a solution to landslides that continue to be a major problem along Columbia Parkway.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss this week's top stories are, from The Cincinnati Enquirer, reporters Hannah Sparling (@hksparling), James Pilcher (@jamespilcher), and Kate Murphy (@KateMurphyENQ) and photographer Liz Dufour (@ldufour); and from WCPO, reporters Paula Christian (@PaulaChristian_) and Pat LaFleur (@pat_lafleur).

