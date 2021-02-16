Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Persist In Hamilton County

By 2 hours ago
  • covid-19 racial disparities
    As of Feb. 16, Black residents of Hamtilton County are still disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and are not getting a proportionate share of the vaccine.
    Ohio Department of Health / Graphic: Flourish

Less than 5% of Black Hamilton County residents are vaccinated for COVID-19, compared to about 12.5% of white residents. Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman says he's working with partner organizations to improve messaging.

"I can talk all day in my public health terms, but if that's not the way that people need to hear the message, then they're not going to change their behavior," Kesterman told county commissioners Tuesday.

Black Hamilton County residents make up 40% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations and 26% of deaths, but only about 11% of vaccinations so far.

"Myself and many partners are encouraging everyone to dedicate at least 20% of the vaccine that we receive to minority communities," Kesterman said. "We really want to see those numbers for minorities that receive vaccine increase here in Hamilton County."

A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 43% of Black and Hispanic Americans don't want to get the vaccine right now — nearly double the number of white Americans choosing a "wait and see" approach.

Credit Kaiser Family Foundation

Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman says vaccine equity is a problem everyone needs to confront.

"African Americans, at times, have a distrust for our healthcare system," he told WVXU. "That's why it is incredibly important for leaders like myself to be outspoken about the importance of taking the vaccination. The movement of saying Black Lives Matter can't just be a discussion about police and unarmed African Americans. It must be a broad discussion about public policy, and health care being a center of that."

Smitherman said his own 82-year-old mother has gotten the vaccine, and he plans to get the shot when he's eligible.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday the state will keep eligibility at Ohioans age 65 and older for a couple of weeks. That's in addition to the high-risk and high-exposure groups prioritized in the state's vaccination plan.

Both Kesterman and Smitherman say it's important to bring the vaccine into trusted community spaces, like churches and long-standing health clinics.

County commissioners are working on a letter to send Gov. DeWine by Friday, asking him to send more doses to public health departments.

"Eventually we're going to get more doses," said Commissioner Denise Driehaus. "And as they become available, public health [should be] way at the top of the list, because we are hitting the targeted population who need it the most."

Tags: 
COVID vaccine
COVID-19
coronavirus
newsletter

Related Content

Ohio To Keep Vaccinations At Age 65+ For 'Next Few Weeks'

By 4 hours ago
mike dewine
Andy Chow / Ohio Statehouse News Bureau

Gov. Mike DeWine on Tuesday said the state will keep its roster of people eligible for the coronavirus vaccine at age 65 and older for the foreseeable future in order to make sure "the most vulnerable in the state of Ohio" are vaccinated before moving on to another group. DeWine declined to give a date of when he would announce the next group in line to receive the vaccine.

'It's Very Depressing': Some Eligible Ohioans Struggle To Sign Up For COVID Vaccine

By 8 hours ago
covid vaccine
Jay LaPrete / AP

Almost 10% of Hamilton County residents have begun to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Under the statewide rollout, that includes many first responders, hospital workers, people 65 and older and teachers. But getting the vaccine once eligible isn't easy. The push for vaccine information remains widespread with everyone from the Hamilton County Health Department to Facebook trying to get facts out to people.

In This Midwest State, Libraries Help With Vaccine Outreach

By Feb 8, 2021

As the COVID vaccine rollout continues, Midwesterners have a lot of questions about distribution plans — and the vaccine itself. One state is getting help from a surprising place: public libraries.