Republican Liz Keating Appointed To Fill Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld's Council Seat

Cincinnati native Liz Keating is the newest interim Cincinnati City Council member. She was appointed to the position Friday morning by Hamilton County Probate Judge Ralph Winkler, who said her high energy and the strongly rooted care she has for the community made her stand out from others he considered.

"This person has new and fresh ideas to help make Cincinnati better than ever," Winkler said.

Keating, a Republican, replaces Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld, who "temporarily" stepped down earlier this month as he fights corruption charges. According to Ohio statute, the probate court appoints the replacement for a council member who has been suspended. The judge is not bound to replace that member with another member of his or her own party.

With Keating's appointment, council is now made up of five Democrats, three Republicans and one Independent.

Keating says there's been too much talk about City Council and not enough attention on Cincinnati residents. She's putting restoring the economy and helping families -- particularly children living in poverty -- at the top of her list of priorities.

Keating is a marketing director at the Jim Stengel Company and a mother to two children, ages 2 and one month.

She said she hopes to gain the public's trust and be officially voted onto council in 2021.

Her last name is not unfamiliar to longtime Cincinnatians. Her grandfather, William J. Keating, was a Cincinnati councilman, congressman, publisher of the Cincinnati Enquirer, and part of the Keating, Muething & Klekamp law firm.