Republican Liz Keating Appointed To Fill Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld's Council Seat

By 36 minutes ago
  • liz keating
    Jolene Almendarez / WVXU

Cincinnati native Liz Keating is the newest interim Cincinnati City Council member. She was appointed to the position Friday morning by Hamilton County Probate Judge Ralph Winkler, who said her high energy and the strongly rooted care she has for the community made her stand out from others he considered. 

"This person has new and fresh ideas to help make Cincinnati better than ever," Winkler said. 

Keating, a Republican, replaces Democrat P.G. Sittenfeld, who "temporarily" stepped down earlier this month as he fights corruption charges. According to Ohio statute, the probate court appoints the replacement for a council member who has been suspended. The judge is not bound to replace that member with another member of his or her own party.

With Keating's appointment, council is now made up of five Democrats, three Republicans and one Independent. 

Keating says there's been too much talk about City Council and not enough attention on Cincinnati residents. She's putting restoring the economy and helping families -- particularly children living in poverty -- at the top of her list of priorities.

Keating is a marketing director at the Jim Stengel Company and a mother to two children, ages 2 and one month. 

She said she hopes to gain the public's trust and be officially voted onto council in 2021.

Her last name is not unfamiliar to longtime Cincinnatians. Her grandfather, William J. Keating, was a Cincinnati councilman, congressman, publisher of the Cincinnati Enquirer, and part of the Keating, Muething & Klekamp law firm. 

Tags: 
Liz Keating
Cincinnati City Council
newsletter

Related Content

Council To Vote On Ordinance That Puts $100K Price Tag On Rebuilding Public Trust

By Dec 15, 2020
city hall
Wikimedia Commons

UPDATE 12/12/20: Cincinnati City Council voted in favor of the ordinance Wednesday. Council Member Betsy Sundermann voted against the measure saying she didn't agree with the transparency or price tag of the ordinance. 

An ordinance aimed at putting a stopper on local corruption may be up for a vote by Cincinnati City Council Wednesday. It calls for an independent Economic Development Reform Panel to analyze how the city handles development deals and has up to a $100,000 price tag attached to it. But not everyone agrees on how much money should be spent on the task.

Cincinnati Aims To Create A Racial Equity Task Force 'With Teeth'

By Dec 16, 2020
over the rhine
Al Behrman / AP

Racial minorities have historically had unequal opportunities in education, employment and housing. This summer, inequity in policing and the criminal justice system brought millions of people protesting in the streets across the country, including Cincinnati. But over the past few months, it's the inequity in health care that's been pushed into the spotlight due to COVID-19.

Cincinnati's Racial Equity Task Force was appointed earlier this fall and has the tall order of trying to recommend policy to take on these issues.

David Pepper Thinks He Knows How To Fix Cincinnati City Hall

By Dec 9, 2020
david pepper
Aaron Doster / AP

I don't know if David Pepper, who will leave his six-year stint as Ohio Democratic Party chairman at the end of the month, will run for Cincinnati mayor in 2021.

I do know that he is thinking about it, because he told me he is. But he is nowhere near committing to a race.