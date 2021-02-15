Selected Shorts: Celebrating James Baldwin

"Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced." - James Baldwin

Monday, February 15 at Noon

Guest host LeVar Burton presents a program celebrating the author he calls “potent and polemical.”

Christopher Jackson reads an excerpt from Baldwin’s famous letter The Fire Next Time: in “My Dungeon Shook,” he addresses internalized racism.

Next, Anthony Rapp performs an excerpt from Giovanni's Room, in which an expat comes to terms with his sexuality and loneliness in Paris; and Baldwin contemplates The Great Migration in his novel Go Tell It On The Mountain. We hear an excerpt performed by Charlayne Woodard.