Should 'Cancel Culture' Be Canceled?

A recent open letter to be published in Harper’s Magazine October issue was signed by over 130 notable figures from academia and popular media and has re-ignited debate about the nature of free speech.

Discussions of so-called "cancel culture" also continue to percolate as widespread protest movements around the country flood into online and public discourse about what is or is not appropriate to say or publish; the consequences one should or should not face for their speech; and to whom we all should be accountable.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are Associate Professor of Communication and Political Communication at Xavier University Dr. Leslie Rasmussen; and Journalism Department Head & Associate Professor at the University of Cincinnati Dr. Jeffrey Blevins.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

