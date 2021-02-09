Start Hear: Broke ISH, Emotional Hygiene and Writing During The Pandemic

This week on Start Hear:

Adult ISH: Culture and advice podcast produced by those who are almost adults.

How To Be a Better Human: How To Be a Better Human looks in unexpected places for new ways to improve and show up for one another.

Inside the Writer’s Head: The Library Foundation of Cincinnati and Hamilton County's latest Writer-In-Residence chats about writing, reading, creativity, and more with special guests.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net

How It Happened: Jonathan Swan reveals the inside story of Donald Trump's last few months in office.

The Apology Line: A story about empathy, deception and obsession.

The Bible In A Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz): Fr. Mike Schmitz walks you through the entire Bible in 365 episodes, providing commentary, reflection, and prayer along the way.