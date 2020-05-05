Start Hear: Virus Busters, Gyldenbollockes and Noisy Police

This week on Start Hear:

Brains On! A podcast featuring science for kids and curious adults.

A podcast featuring science for kids and curious adults. Something Rhymes with Purple : Enhance your vocabulary, uncover the hidden origins of language and share their love of words.

: Enhance your vocabulary, uncover the hidden origins of language and share their love of words. Hear Cincinnati: Hear journalists and reporters share the stories behind some of Cincinnati's biggest news stories.

And we look at the some of the titles making themselves known on itunescharts.net.

Oh, Hello: The P'dcast: A podcast on the life and death of Princess Diana.

You can find these and other great podcast titles at wvxu.org/podcastcentral.