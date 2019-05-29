Related Program: 
Summer Concert Series at Arlington Memorial Gardens

By 1 hour ago

Forever Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute band, who'll be performing on Sunday, June 9th, at 7pm.
Credit Arlington Memorial Gardens website

If you'd like to take your family out for an evening of music, you might want to pack up a picnic basket along with a blanket or folding chairs, and head to Arlington Memorial Gardens for their Second Sunday Summer Concert Series on June 9th (Forever Diamond), July 14th (2nd Wind), and August 11th (Blue Stone Ivory).  Concerts begin at 7pm.

Elaine Diehl spoke with Dan Applegate about the series in WVXU's studio on Tuesday, May 28th.  Their conversation included many of the details, like who'll be performing, parking, pet friendly, and a food truck will be there along plus many other topics.


Arlington Memorial Gardens
Forever Diamond
2nd Wind
Blue Stone Ivory
Second Sunday Summer Concert Series

