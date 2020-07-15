Tax Day Arrives In Ohio And Nationwide After A Three Month COVID Delay

It’s state and federal tax filing day – delayed by three months because of coronavirus.

Most people had no trouble with the delay, said Gary Gudmundson with the Ohio Department of Taxation. But some did.

“We are hearing from taxpayers who are requesting extensions even further to file their returns and those are available if you get an extension from the IRS," Gudmundson said.

More than 90 percent of returns are filed electronically. The state pays about $2 billion in refunds, and online filers will get them within 15 days, while those who mail forms in will have to wait 8-10 weeks.

There were 5.5 million returns filed with the state last year – 160,000 of them came in on the last day. As of Tuesday, there were 272,000 fewer people who’d filed this year than did in 2019.

