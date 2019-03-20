Related Program: All Things Considered Trump Touts Manufacturing Job Growth, Criticizes General Motors By Tamara Keith • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 20, 2019 6:07 pm President Trump is in Ohio touting the growth in manufacturing jobs during his presidency. At the same time, he is fighting with General Motors over its closure of a plant in Lordstown, Ohio. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.