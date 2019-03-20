Related Program: All Things Considered Turkish President's Comments On Mosque Shootings Prompt Outrage From Australia, New Zealand By Peter Kenyon • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 20, 2019 6:07 pm New Zealand and Australia are condemning comments made by Turkey's president comparing the Christchurch mosque shootings and battles between ANZAC forces and Ottoman Turks during World War I. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.