Cincinnati Edition

West End Neighbors Speak Out Against Stadium Displacement

By 37 minutes ago
  • fcc rendering april 2019
    The latest stadium rendering FC Cincinnati released in April.
    Courtesy of FC Cincinnati

"99 years old, that was her home," Kim Dillard says of her aunt's home on Wade Street in the West End. "She didn't expect to uproot or anything. She didn't expect this, none of us do." Dillard's 99-year-old aunt, Mary Page, will have to relocate now that FC Cincinnati has purchased the apartment building, which borders the site of the team's future stadium.

Dillard joined a recent meeting hosted by Cincinnati Councilmember Tamaya Dennard at City Hall to hear from neighbors in the West End concerned about displacement in the community due to the stadium construction. Representatives of The Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses Community Development Corporation and The Port answered questions and Seven Hills shared initial findings of a neighborhood housing study that is expected to be completed later this summer.

Since the meeting, FC Cincinnati Director of Community Development Mark Mallory has said he will meet with senior housing stakeholders and that Mary Page may stay in her apartment until suitable housing is found.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss housing in the West End and initial findings of the housing study are Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses Community Development Corporation Executive Director Alexis Kidd-Zaffer; The Port President and CEO Laura Brunner; and Enquirer City Hall Reporter Sharon Coolidge (@SharonCoolidge).

