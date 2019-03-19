Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

What Makes For Successful Community Planning?

  • neighborhood playbook
    Kevin Wright and Joe Nickol wrote 'The Neighborhood Playbook,' which aims to help community members and developers "increase the value of their neighborhoods by making them healthier, more fun places to live."
This Cincinnati-based firm is still in its infancy but already is having a major impact on local communities looking to answer difficult community planning questions and creating a healthier public realm.

YARD & Company was launched by Joe Nickol and Kevin Wright, who, together, bring 25 years of experience in architecture, urban design, marketing, communication and community development. The pair has project experience in more than 25 states, seven countries, and dozens of towns, cities and neighborhoods.

The projects range in size from large buildings to small place-making efforts such as parklets, and also include entire neighborhoods or districts.

Currently, YARD & Co. is assisting the City of Covington in its quest to find a new location for City Hall, as well as with its open streets initiative. The firm has been a part of the Westwood neighborhood and City of Loveland strategic planning efforts. YARD is also working on an ambitious plan to make Northern Kentucky friendlier for cyclists.

So, what goes into good and successful community planning?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss are YARD & Company principals Kevin Wright (@JKevinWright) and Joe Nickol (@J_Nickol)

